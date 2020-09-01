US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on USFD. BTIG Research initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Shares of USFD opened at $24.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. US Foods has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,997 shares in the company, valued at $462,156.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 68.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 379.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 120.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 142.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in US Foods by 257.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

