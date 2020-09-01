US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on USFD. BTIG Research began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.73.

USFD stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that US Foods will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer purchased 5,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,156.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198,930 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,886,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,206 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in US Foods by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,360,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in US Foods by 948.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,212,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $31,552,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

