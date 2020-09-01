Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLED. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Universal Display by 570.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 324,583 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 801.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 314,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,507,000 after purchasing an additional 280,016 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,158.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 275,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,271,000 after acquiring an additional 253,367 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,601,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.13.

In other news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $312,068.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,265 shares in the company, valued at $47,761,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.61. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.