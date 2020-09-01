UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) EVP Sells $3,228,346.24 in Stock

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24.

Shares of UNH opened at $312.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.41. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $324.57. The company has a market capitalization of $298.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,248 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $39,554,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 138.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 21,845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

