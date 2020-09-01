United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Citigroup

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

USM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded United States Cellular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, reiterated a sell rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.40.

USM opened at $36.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $40.03.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.87 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 4.48%. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,085.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $1,366,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,153. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 270.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 32,409 shares in the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

