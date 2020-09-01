Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Director Sells $143,520.00 in Stock

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $143,520.00.

Union Bankshares stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens raised shares of Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 115.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Union Bankshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Union Bankshares by 17.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 62.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.