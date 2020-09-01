Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 28th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.71. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.81.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $232.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.40. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after purchasing an additional 52,597 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 9,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Sally E. Blount acquired 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

