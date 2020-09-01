UBS Group Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €37.00 ($43.53) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on 1COV. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €39.72 ($46.73).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €39.86 ($46.89). 717,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a PE ratio of 47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. Covestro has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1-year high of €48.18 ($56.68).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.