UBS Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €52.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BNR. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.50 ($74.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €52.91 ($62.24).

BNR stock traded up €0.60 ($0.71) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €52.46 ($61.72). The company had a trading volume of 530,320 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of €52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €45.00. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

