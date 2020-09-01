Truist Securiti Comments on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, August 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.92.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of PLAY opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.13 million, a PE ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $163,940.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,441.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $205,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 251,107 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 168,955 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,225 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

