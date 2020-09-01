Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,774 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Truist Financial worth $67,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. UBS Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.44. 88,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,885. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.85. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

