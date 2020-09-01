Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NASDAQ:BCSF) Head to Head Analysis

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Trident Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Trident Acquisitions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trident Acquisitions has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Trident Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance -20.85% 8.61% 3.21% Trident Acquisitions N/A 13.09% 0.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Trident Acquisitions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 3.51 $98.08 million $1.64 6.56 Trident Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.53 million N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Trident Acquisitions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Trident Acquisitions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 6 1 0 2.00 Trident Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus price target of $12.14, indicating a potential upside of 12.85%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Trident Acquisitions.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Trident Acquisitions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

About Trident Acquisitions

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

