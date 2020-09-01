Transcodium Price Up 12.6% This Week (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 25.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Transcodium token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, YoBit and TOPBTC. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $98,494.74 and approximately $2,576.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00134816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.98 or 0.01661197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00194218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00175315 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00208371 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,840,976 tokens. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.