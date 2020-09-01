TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $35.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.25.

OTCMKTS BRLXF opened at $25.44 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.31.

