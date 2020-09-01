TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $35.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

BRLXF opened at $25.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.31. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $31.25.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.