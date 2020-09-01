Trane (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lessened its stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Trane were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth about $9,771,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Trane by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,122 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,526,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trane by 5,021.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,671,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,634. Trane has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.62.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Trane’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,827.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,458 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus cut Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen cut shares of Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

