Traders Buy High Volume of Cheniere Energy Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 7,591 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,195% compared to the typical volume of 586 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.42.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $52.05. 810,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,116. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $503,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,140.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 6,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

