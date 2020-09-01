TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.89, but opened at $2.00. TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 9,587 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,160.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 302,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $531,784.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 590,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,081 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.95.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.