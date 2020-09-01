TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss Sells 30,500 Shares

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 30,500 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $956,480.00.

Daniel G. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 3,164 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $101,248.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 9,952 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $322,245.76.

On Monday, June 15th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $540,250.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 8,182 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $187,122.34.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $545,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. TPI Composites Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.70). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

TPIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 19.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 10,662.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

