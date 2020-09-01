TPC Consolidated Ltd (ASX:TPC) Plans Final Dividend of $0.08

TPC Consolidated Ltd (ASX:TPC) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th.

About TPC Consolidated

TPC Consolidated Limited provides retail electricity and gas services to residential and business customers under the CovaU brand name in Australia. It also provides pre-paid mobile and related services under the Hello Mobile and Gotalk brands. The company was formerly known as Tel.Pacific Limited and changed its name to TPC Consolidated Limited in December 2015.

