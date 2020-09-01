Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE TR opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24. Tootsie Roll Industries has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of -0.02.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 27.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 388.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 17,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

