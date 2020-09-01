Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE TR opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24. Tootsie Roll Industries has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of -0.02.
Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter.
Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.
