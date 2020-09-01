Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 710 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $424,440,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3,478,129.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,860,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,120,000 after buying an additional 3,860,724 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 172.9% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,687,000 after buying an additional 2,349,717 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,247,000 after buying an additional 2,228,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 78.9% in the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,450,000 after buying an additional 2,205,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYF opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

