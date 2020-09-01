Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 6,147 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 271.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

