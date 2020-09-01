Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 165 Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 128,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regal Beloit news, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $723,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,206.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $407,647.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,281.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,887 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $98.86 on Tuesday. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

