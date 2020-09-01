Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,316 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Trueblue were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Trueblue by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Trueblue by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trueblue by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trueblue by 9.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trueblue by 7.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Trueblue Inc has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $614.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. Trueblue had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $358.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trueblue from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

