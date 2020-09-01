Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,160 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $163.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

