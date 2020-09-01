Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $746,000 in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 159,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

ITUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.