Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $591,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $366,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,996 shares of company stock worth $417,644. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

