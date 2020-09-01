Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 124.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,713,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,807,000 after buying an additional 291,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,691,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,099,000 after buying an additional 188,613 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Cerner by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,518,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,582,000 after purchasing an additional 56,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,756,000 after purchasing an additional 523,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cerner by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $869,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $257,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,960 shares of company stock worth $2,143,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.46.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.48.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.