Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 114.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 7.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.54. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

