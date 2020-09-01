Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 4,575 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $387,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,309.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $362,373.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,865 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,577.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,019 shares of company stock worth $3,231,935. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BFAM opened at $133.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a PEG ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.90. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

