TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) EVP Kenneth Canestrari Sells 22,200 Shares

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00.
Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 96.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 25.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 44.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 186,761 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in TJX Companies by 186.5% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.
