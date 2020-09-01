TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) EVP Kenneth Canestrari Sells 22,200 Shares

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 96.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 25.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 44.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 186,761 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in TJX Companies by 186.5% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

