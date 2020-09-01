Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 550.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 956,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,854,000 after acquiring an additional 809,451 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,994,000 after acquiring an additional 745,087 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the first quarter worth $82,324,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,182,000 after purchasing an additional 606,157 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.57.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $122.50 on Tuesday. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $81.61 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.94.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

