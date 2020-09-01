TheStreet Lowers Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

ITRN stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $326.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43,199 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

