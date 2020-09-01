The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ZTR)

The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

The Zweig Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by 16.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The Zweig Total Return Fund alerts:

NYSE:ZTR opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The Zweig Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Zweig Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Zweig Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.