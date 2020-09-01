Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $37.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. BidaskClub cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Helm acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,997.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

