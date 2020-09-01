Tesla Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 997,927 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 638% compared to the typical daily volume of 135,250 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $488.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,391,638. The company has a market capitalization of $412.49 billion, a PE ratio of 265.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $2,318.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra downgraded Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.70.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.76, for a total value of $474,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,954 shares of company stock worth $56,170,816 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

