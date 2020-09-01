Wedbush Reiterates Hold Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nord/LB reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $510.23 on Monday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $2,318.49. The stock has a market cap of $92.87 billion, a PE ratio of 265.75, a P/E/G ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $403.59 and a 200-day moving average of $218.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total value of $297,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,427.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.76, for a total transaction of $474,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,954 shares of company stock valued at $56,170,816. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

