Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $32.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSLA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.95.

Tesla stock opened at $510.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a PE ratio of 265.75, a P/E/G ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.59 and its 200-day moving average is $218.39. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2,318.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.76, for a total transaction of $474,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total transaction of $297,441.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,427.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,954 shares of company stock valued at $56,170,816. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,559,382,000 after purchasing an additional 190,056 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,744 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $809,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 52,300.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 774,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $404,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

