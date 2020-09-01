Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Citigroup

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $41.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.92.

NYSE TDS opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.02%.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

