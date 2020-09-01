Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,626,000 after purchasing an additional 357,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,993,000 after buying an additional 138,415 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,759,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 356.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after buying an additional 72,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 136.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 124,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,275,000 after buying an additional 71,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $392.95 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $405.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $376.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total transaction of $74,748.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.40.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

