Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tecan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Tecan Group alerts:

TCHBF opened at $466.00 on Friday. Tecan Group has a 12 month low of $245.00 and a 12 month high of $488.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.89.

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.