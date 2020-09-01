TCTC Holdings LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $154,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.61.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,873,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,569,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.46, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

