TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 2,622 National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOV. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 205.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.49.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

