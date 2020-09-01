TCTC Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 551,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 193,452 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 96,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 86,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,883. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $60.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.77.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

