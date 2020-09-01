TCTC Holdings LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,057,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,199,000 after purchasing an additional 268,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after purchasing an additional 262,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 23.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 481,044 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 923.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,190,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 31.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,987,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,529,000 after purchasing an additional 474,797 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,318. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4694 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 65.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

