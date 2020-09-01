TCTC Holdings LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 825 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT remained flat at $$61.60 during trading on Tuesday. 94,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,809,974. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

