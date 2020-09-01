TCTC Holdings LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 151.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.73. 431,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,003. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.84. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $57.24.

