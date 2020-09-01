TCTC Holdings LLC Invests $97,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,066,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,087,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,294,000 after buying an additional 57,396 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.47. 1,115,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,339. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

