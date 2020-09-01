TCTC Holdings LLC Invests $83,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,787,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $4,680,594.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 376,179 shares of company stock valued at $27,380,210. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.84. 2,995,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,744. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

